Guys, Check out DP RUTO’s lavish apartments in Upper Kabete which are allegedly built on grabbed land (PHOTOs)

Monday, June 18, 2018 -Deputy President William Ruto should come out and explain the source of his sudden wealth.





Since Jubilee came into power, he has gained sudden wealth that is questionable.





Photos of his lavish apartments in Upper-Kabete which he has built on grabbed land have emerged.



Remember he has sold the Easton Apartments along Jogoo Road to the Government for police houses. he quoted 3.5 billion.





He allegedly grabbed the…



