From a chopper ride to a pink Range Rover, ladies are dying of jealousy over this guy’s lavish proposal (PHOTOs +VIDEO)

, , , , 09:08


Tuesday, June 19, 2018 - This is without a doubt the proposal of the year.

This guy spared no cost while planning how to go on one knee and ask his girlfriend to marry him.


From a helicopter ride while she was blind folded to a surprise pink Range Rover gift, this guy went all out to raise the bar.

But as expected, some guys reckon that the grand proposal was just for show while others pointed out his lack or creativity.

Ladies meanwhile are dying of…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Our Tips on Colombia v Japan and today’s World Cup matches where you can make good money.

Tuesday, June 19, 2018 -  World Cup action continues today with three mouth watering clashes lined up. Colombia takes on Japan in the ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno