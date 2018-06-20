Former Citizen TV’s KANZE DENA starts her State House job in style, even UHURU is impressed (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 - Former Citizen TV Swahili news anchor, Kanze Dena, has officially started her new job as State House Deputy Spokesperson.





In her first Press Conference from State House, Kanze looked so much at home as she announced the President’s schedule and answered a few questions from journalists.





However, her dress code has changed from the gracious dresses she used to wear on the screen to a trouser-suit that gave her the ‘boss lady’ look.





Even President Uhuru was impressed with her debut press conference and took to twitter to applaud her.





