Flamboyant City lawyer flaunts his Sh1.2 million watch on Live TV during lifestyle audit debate (VIDEO)

Tuesday, June 19, 2018 - Flashy City lawyer, Prof. George Wajackoya, has left tongues wagging after he bragged about wearing a wrist watch that costs Sh1.2 million on live TV.

Prof. Wajackoya was among panelists on the Morning Express Show on KTN discussing about the lifestyle audit ordered by President Uhuru for senior Government employees.

To make his point, he removed his watch and said it’s worth Sh1.2 million.

When asked how he got it, he said: “I saved. I was practicing law in the UK and I saved. And because I could afford it, I can actually account for how I got that watch. It’s Sh1.2m, it’s my lifestyle.


The lifestyle audit order has faced resistance from a section of Rift Valley politicians.

