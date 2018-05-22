Finance Manager Job in Kenya

International Aid Services Kenya (IAS K), a local NGO with a mission of saving lives, promoting reliance and dignity through human transformation, going beyond relief and development, is currently looking for a creative individual to join the team as the

Finance Manager

to support projects funded by various donors both locally and internationally.

Main Purpose of the Job: The Finance Manager has overall management responsibility for finance; to maintain financial systems and controls to ensure the efficiency, integrity and transparency of the office and implementing partners in accordance with Donor standards, IAS guidelines and other legal requirements.

Main Roles and responsibilities

i) Prepare and maintain Projects Budget to ensure that data is complete and maintained on a timely basis.

ii) Ensure financial control and management of finances, advise the Senior Management Team (SMT) and give directive of financial matters.

iii) Identify and obtain support and advice required for the management planning and control of the projects.

iv) Monitor overall progress and use of resources, initiating corrective action where necessary.

v) Maintain a sound system of accounting to accurately capture and promptly report on all financial aspects of IAS.

vi) Maintain financial systems and controls to ensure the efficiency, integrity and transparency of the office in accordance with the set guidelines and standards.

vii) Work with the project team to ensure that all donor-related information is disseminated to stakeholders as required.

viii) Ensure all accounting records and supporting documentation for all financial transactions is maintained in a systematic order.

ix) Prepare budgets vs donors reports for all projects and reimbursable reports

x) Oversee effective control over cash and bank.

xi) Ensure that adequate funds are available to meet the organization’s responsibility.

xii) Ensure payroll is prepared timely and ensure statutory deductions are remitted according to the law.

xiii) Support the management to develop and monitor organizational annual operating budgets and other special budgets.

xiv) Liaise with external auditors in preparing annual financial statements and ensure annual and projects audits are completed timely

xv) Train, appraise and supervise Finance staff, volunteers and interns.

xvi) Perform any such duties as may be required from time to time by the supervisor

Essential qualification, skills and experience

1. Bachelor degree in Accounting, Commerce, Economics or Business Studies. Master’s degree in the relevant fields is an added advantage

2. Minimum 5 years’ experience in a Finance department, with at least two years as Finance Manager or Supervisor level in an NGO.

3. Knowledge of computerized accounting software, preferably Navision and high-level Excel/Goggle sheets.

4. Prior working experience with international donor funded organization.

5. Proven track record in project financing, fundraising and financial analysis.

6. Ability to work with limited supervision, be flexible and comfortable in a multi-cultural work force

7. Good communication skills and leadership qualities:

8. Ability to build good working relationship with project team and partners at a range of levels and in different locations

9. Strong English oral and writing skills; experience in writing and reviewing grant proposals and reports;

10. High proficiency in computer programmes such as Outlook, Word, popular online social media platforms and mobile apps.

11. Be ready to travel to the field in Kenya and beyond when necessary

12. Being a member of ICPAK

If you are interested and fit the above requirements, urgently send your CV to jobs@outrivalhr.com.

Kindly indicate “FINANCE MANAGER” as the email subject.