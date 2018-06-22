Finance Assistant Job in Kenya - NGO

Finance Assistant



SSI (SVN/IOM/028/2018)

Vacancy Number SVN/IOM/028/2018

Duty Station Nairobi, Kenya

Classification General Service Staff, Grade G4**

Type of Appointment Short term, six (6) months with possibility of extension

Organizational Unit Somalia Stabilization Initiatives (SSI)

Direct Supervision Resource Management Officer – SSI

Estimated Start Date As soon as possible

Closing Date 22 June 2018

Context:

The OTI program in Somalia is primarily a community-based, small grants initiative implemented in close coordination with the donor, with communities in priority areas, and with all levels of Government, particularly newly formed District Administrations and regional state institutions. The overall objective of the program is to support the political transition of Somalia towards a functioning and stabilized Federal State through activities that promote good governance, consolidation of the federal structure, and a receptive environment to respond to emerging political contingencies.

Under the overall guidance of the Resource Management Officer of OTI Somalia in Nairobi, and under the direct supervision of the Senior Finance Assistant, the successful candidate will be responsible for providing assistance in the implementation and monitoring of the SSI project. The incumbent will be responsible for performing routine administrative/financial functions such as processing of invoices, payment of bills and assisting in reconciliation of accounts in connection with IOM activities in IOM Nairobi.

Responsibilities

· Assist and provide technical support to the Accounts Unit staff, in particular with the data entry into the PRISM accounting system;

· Assist and provide support to Senior Admin/Finance Assistant in preparation of Payment Completion Form (PCF) of all completed grants;

· Reviewing all kinds of payments starting from PRF to payment requests and insures all the supporting documents are attached herewith;

· Responsible to submit all SSI payments signed by the authorized signatories to IOM Mission Finance Unit for treasury entries and follow up with them in order to get payments released on time;

· Responsible to maintain log sheet of all SSI Grant payments and extract PRISM report of grants to reconcile with log sheet from time to time;

· Responsible to prepare RFPs related to operations and office;

· Responsible to submit copies of RFPs of each grant payment to the Grant Unit;

· Responsible to Inform all the units when cheques/bank transfers are ready;

· Responsible for extensive filing system within the sections;

· Maintaining a tracking record of all the payments generated within SSI and forwarded to Resource Management unit;

· Assist in posting accounting transactions in SSI-IOM parallel tracking system (in excel) for eventual transfer to the DATABASE/OTI Anywhere;

· Assist the Senior Finance Assistant to ensure all the grants have been charged accurately and according to the budget;

· Assist in Preparing grant expenditure records reconciliations on a weekly basis between the SSI Finance records/PRISM and the DATABASE/OTI Anywhere;

· Perform other related duties within the incumbent’s capabilities that might be assigned by the supervisor

Qualifications

· University Degree in Accounting and Finance, Business Administration, Public Administration, or a related field from an accredited academic institution with two years of relevant professional experience; or

· Qualified CPA (K) or ACCA with four years of relevant experience.

· Thorough understanding of USAID Procurement and Logistics policies, rules and regulations;

· Strong knowledge of computer applications, especially MS Word, Excel, Outlook and Access. Knowledge of SAP is an added advantage

· Professional experience in a busy administrative and finance office/environment;

· Previous work experience in grants or finance related field especially on USAID funded projects;

· Previous experience with UN and International Agencies, or NGO’s an advantage;

· Demonstrated ability to maintain integrity in performing responsibilities assigned;

· Mature individual, able to work independently, under pressure, able to maintain accuracy, paying attention to details, meeting deadlines and working with minimal supervision;

· Strong interpersonal and intercultural skills with proven ability to work effectively and harmoniously with a team of colleagues;

· Demonstrated ability to maintain integrity in performing responsibilities assigned.

· Fluency in English and Somali is required.

Required Competencies

· Accountability – takes responsibility for action and manages constructive criticisms

· Client Orientation – works effectively well with client and stakeholders

· Continuous Learning – promotes continuous learning for self and others

· Communication – listens and communicates clearly, adapting delivery to the audience

· Creativity and Initiative – actively seeks new ways of improving programmes or services

· Leadership and Negotiation – develops effective partnerships with internal and external stakeholders;

· Performance Management – identify ways and implement actions to improve performance of self and others.

· Planning and Organizing – plans work, anticipates risks, and sets goals within area of responsibility;

· Professionalism – displays mastery ofsubject matter

· Teamwork – contributes to a collegial team environment; incorporates gender related needs, perspectives, concerns and promotes equal gender participation.

· Technological Awareness – displays awareness of relevant technological solutions;

· Resource Mobilization – works with internal and external stakeholders to meet resource needs of IOM.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates should submit CV and a cover letter indicating the Vacancy Notice Number (SVN No) and Vacancy name with three professional referees and their contacts (both email and telephone) to : recruitmentsomalia@iom.int.

Note: