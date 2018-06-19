Ex-TPF winner RUTH MATETE flaunts the Diamond encrusted engagement ring her Nigerian boyfriend got her (PHOTO)

Tuesday, June 19, 2018 - Former TPF winner, Ruth Matete, has taken to social media to flaunt her engagement ring.





The talented singer was recently engaged to her long-time Nigerian boyfriend and wedding bells are ringing louder.





“ I hoped that God would bring me a man who would stay, someone who would understand my vision and he has finally answered my prayers as I am getting married this year,” she wrote on IG.





The lucky guy who has won her heart is a Nigerian contemporary gospel music singer and worship leader known as John Apewajoye aka Beloved John.





She shared a…



