Even over a decade ago, RUTO’s mysterious source of wealth was making headlines, this man is under siege.

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto is among senior Government officials who have been put on the spot over their source of wealth.

The former chicken seller is buying properties worth billions from right, left and centre.


He has also been linked to several corruption scandals.

We came across this newspaper called that questioned Ruto’s mysterious source of wealth over a decade ago.

His mysterious source of wealth started making headlines many years back and…

