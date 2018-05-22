DUALE’s ex-lover, NAZLIN OMAR, goes bonkers after RUTO blocked her for saying he is the mysterious face behind poison sugar.

Tuesday, June 19, 2018 - Former Presidential candidate, Nazlin Omar, has gone bananas after she was blocked by DP William Ruto on Twitter.





It all started after Nazlin claimed that Ruto is behind the importation of contraband sugar that is laced with toxic metals into the country.





Nazlin, whose affair with National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, is well documented, went berserk after she was blocked and started calling Ruto names.





See her tirade below.





Does she have a point or she’s just an attention seeker.





“Breaking!! BLOCKED by black mamba!!!





Intolerant dictator Black mamba Arap mashamba, Arap sukari, Arap mahindi, Arap stima.. eeh kesho mta skiya piya Arap samaki! Amewacha nini huyu...



