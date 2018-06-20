DUALE drops a bombshell in Parliament and names companies that imported illegal and poisonous sugar including UHURU’s Timsales

Wednesday June 20, 2018

- National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, has dropped a bombshell in Parliament.





This is after he named those behind the importation of illegal and poisonous sugar into the country.





This comes even as he blamed the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta for protecting the real barons behind the illegal importation.





According to Duale, one company imported 185,000 metric tonnes.





That company used four different companies.





“I have the entries.”





“West Kenya Sugar Company imported 34,600 metric tonnes.”





“The same importer used Sukari industries and imported 34,000 metric tonnes duty free.”





“The same company used a company called Menengai refineries and imported 40,000 metric tonnes and another called Amnei was used to import 74,000 metric tonnes,” Duale added.





“Why is the Interior Minister going round Eastleigh, Kisii, Meru.”





“We want to know who is protecting this importer,” Duale posed.





Duale also revealed that the man behind the illegal sugar is...



