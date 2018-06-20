DUALE blames UHURU for protecting the big fish that imported of the poisonous sugar! He is known to the KENYATTA family

Wednesday June 20, 2018

- National Assembly Majority Leader blamed the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta for protecting the big fish involved in the illegal importation of poisonous sugar.





Speaking during a heated exchange in Parliament yesterday, Duale particularly accused National Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, and his Interior counterpart, Fred Matiang’i, of protecting the unscrupulous sugar barons behind the importation of the substandard sugar into the country.





According to Duale, CS Rotich had given duty free status to a number of companies that are behind the importation of the poisonous sugar, while Matiang’i was turning a blind eye to the...



