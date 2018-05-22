Don’t return home if you lose to Nigeria in World Cup - DIEGO MARADONA threatens Argentinean coach.

Argentinean football legend, Diego Maradona, has expressed his frustrations over his country’s poor start at the World Cup in Russia.





Argentina were stunned after being held to a 1-1 draw by minnows Iceland and need to win their remaining matches against Croatia and Nigeria to be able to avoid the disgrace of an early exit.





Maradona, who single handedly led Argentina to win the 1986 World Cup has fired a warning shot to coach Jorge Sampaoli .





“If he carries on like this, Sampaoli can't come back to...



