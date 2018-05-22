Did this Kenyan “Chokora” couple just wed in Gikomba? Hii Kenya ina maneno kweli” (VIDEO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Videos 11:23
Wednesday, June 20, 2018 - A video of two lovers alleged to be chokoras walking down the aisle in Gikomba has emerged.
An eyewitness took a video of other chokoras cheering the couple as they walked down the aisle in the dirty streets of Gikomba.
When love strikes, it becomes too hard to control yourself.
Watch this video shared by an eye witness.
