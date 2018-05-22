Did ADEN DUALE just tell Kenyans to prepare for a Somali President? These guys have taken over Nairobi and everything

Did ADEN DUALE just tell Kenyans to prepare for a Somali President? These guys have taken over Nairobi and everythingNews 13:58
- National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, has warned Kenyans to be ready for a takeover by Somalis.
Speaking yesterday when he defended multi-billion investments by individuals from the Somali community in the country, Duale said Kenyans should look out for even greater business from his tribesmen.
The Garissa Town MP even went ahead to defend the fast expanding businesses by Somalis from...
Page 1 2