Cuban doctors are now free to work in Kenya as court dismisses the case against them – KMPDU and its friends can go to hell!!

Tuesday June 19, 2018 - The Employment and Labour Relations Court has today dismissed the case challenging the legality of the Cuban doctors’ contract with the Government.


Last month, Kenya Medical Practioners and Dentist Union (KMPDU) went to court saying the Government’s plan to hire 100 doctors from Cuba should be cancelled.

Through their lawyer, Conrad Maloba and Associates, the KPMDU argued that the  Government should first consider  employing over 2,000 Kenyan doctors  who are  yet to  to be employed by the Government.

