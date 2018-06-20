Check out comments from Kenyans after KANZE DENA held her first press briefing, this LADY will have a hard time.

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 - Former Citizen anchor, Kanze Dena, held her first press briefing after she was appointed the Deputy Spokesperson at State House.


Kenyans reacted to Kanze’s first press briefing with some calling her a liar and sycophant of the system.

Kanze was talking of the same old joke of youth empowerment and employment.

This lady will have a hard time in…

