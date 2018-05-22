Caretaker Job in Kenya

Vacant Position:

Caretaker



The position shall report to the property manager, the job holder role will be to oversee the general operation of physical property management, facilities management and security operation in liaison with security department.

Key Responsibilities

· Supervise and coordinate outsourced security services within the premises.

· Conduct regular inspection of facilities premises and equipment to determine necessity of repairs or maintenance.

· Manage and oversee operations, maintenance, administration of equipment, machinery and all physical support infrastructure within the premises.

· Plan, schedule, and coordinate general maintenance, major repairs, and remodelling/refurbishment activities within the premises.

· Supervise contractors engaged to undertake repair work within the building to ensure adherence to agreed specifications.

· Ensure all service providers adhere to the set Occupational Health and Safety requirements.

· Supervise and manage all outsourced internal support services such as cleaning, pest control, fumigation, waste management, water supply, Hospitality, services and parking within the premises.

· Investigate complaints, disturbances and violations and resolve problems following management rules and regulations.

· Responsible for records maintenance of usage activity, special permits & licenses issued and track property availability.

· Responsible for ensuring all statutory requirements relating to the premises are maintained current.

Qualification:

Applicants should have;

· At least 3 years’ experience in facilities management especially of modern high rise buildings

· Certificate/Diploma/Higher Diploma in any Engineering related field/Building and Construction from a recognized institution.

· At least 3 years Risk Management experience

· Professional qualifications in Engineering related courses/Building and Construction would be an added advantage

· At least 3 years in team management

· A hard-working, honest, dependable, self-motivated person

· Willing to learn and highly adaptable to changes.

· Must be reliable and work flexibly

· Has exceptional Planning and Organizing skills

· Project Management Skills

· Certificate of Good Conduct (less than 5 Months old)

How to Apply

In case you believe your career objective match this exciting position, please forward your application and detailed c.v stating your current position, remuneration, contact details by 5pm on 19th June 2018 recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com