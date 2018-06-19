Caption this! This young boy has wowed Kenyans - He must be a future politician (PHOTO)

Tuesday, June 19, 2018 - This boy has wowed Kenyans with his confidence.

The lad was spotted walking alongside politicians majestically much to the amusement of the politicians that included Governors and CSs.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words but this photo is worth a lot more.


What do you think was going on in the minds of those ‘big’ people.

See the photo going viral below.
