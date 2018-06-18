Another family like ANN NGIRITA’s is going down for looting Kenya Pipeline close to 1 billion shillings - You know the family!

14:57

Monday June 18, 2018 -  An employee of the troubled Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), his wife, his nephew and the nephew’s wife have been implicated in the looting of sh1 billion from KPC of the sh95 billion that was reportedly lost at the company.


The four - Francis Amina Juma, a welder at KPC, his wife, Ruth Auma,  John Huba Waka and his wife, Beryl Aluoch, are officially now under investigation.

They are being targeted for defrauding KPC of a...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Our Tips on today’s World Cup matches - Will we see more upsets in Russia after a weekend of shocks?

Monday, June 18, 2018 -  Germany became the third defending World Cup champion to lose the opening match after going down 1-0 to a brillia...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno