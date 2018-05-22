Accountant Job in Kenya

Accountant



Reporting to the Senior Accountant, the incumbent shall be responsible for the preparation of various monthly and quarterly ledger reports, reconciliations and book relevant journal vouchers to ensure that the company reporting is accurate and optimized all the time.

Responsibilities

· Daily receipting

· Preparation of bank reconciliations.

· Preparation of all payments and follow up with the bank for success copies.

· Preparation of monthly returns to IRA – Premium levy, PHCF, Training Levy

· Preparation of rental schedule.

· Preparation of cash position

· Effecting investment instructions

· Preparation of taxes for payments on a monthly and quarterly basis.

· Preparation of Fixed asset register.

· Ensure integrity and accuracy of the General Ledger

· Preparation and reconciliation of investment and expense schedules

· Prepare audit support schedules

· Any other duties assigned from time to time

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or relevant Business field

· CPA Finalist/ACCA.

· At least 3 years’ experience in Finance and Accounting.

Competencies

· Result oriented

· Strong Analytical skills

· Strong computer skills in MS Office programs, particularly Excel

· Strong organizational skills as well as attention to detail

How to Apply