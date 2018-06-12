12 Research Assistants Jobs in Kenya - NGO

Research Assistants



Global Programs for Research & Training is registered as an international NGO in Kenya, wholly owned and affiliated to the University of California San Francisco (UCSF)

The Ministry of Health – National AIDS & STI Control Program (NASCOP), University of California San Francisco – Global Programs, and Centers for Disease Control is conducting a quantitative study for Integrated Key Population Surveillance. The objective of the study is to operationalize integrated person-centered HIV monitoring among key populations accessing services in selected facilities in Kenya.

Global Programs is seeking qualified research assistants with prior experience in quantitative research; specifically, data collection, to conduct this study. The position is a short-term grant-funded contract based in Nairobi with travel throughout the country.

The research assistants (RA), under the direct supervision of the study coordinator and overall supervision by principal investigators, will provide quantitative data collection support to the study.

Responsibilities

· Attend the full study training to understand the purpose and intent of the study, as well as the plan for implementation.

· With help from investigators, randomly select study participants according to the protocol.

· Conduct data abstraction from sampled participant files or electronic records into the study data collection tool

· Ensure data quality by responding to data managers queries.

· Ensure data collected is safely transmitted to the designated central location

· Respond to questions or address feedback from the study team and/or data analysis team as needed

· Perform other duties and responsibilities as assigned

Qualifications:

The selected research assistant will have the following minimum qualifications:

· Fluency in English or Swahili

· Experience in collecting quantitative data or abstracting data from existing records for at least two previous studies in a health-related field

· Experience in using electronic data collection gadgets

· Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in a social science or health-related field

· Knowledge and understanding of public health issues, specifically regarding HIV/AIDS

· Strong interpersonal skills and ability to work well in diverse team

· Strong organizational and problem-solving skills

· Excellent verbal and written communication

· Proficiency in using Microsoft Word and strong typing skills

· Ability to travel for extended periods of time

How to Apply:

Qualified Kenyan nationals are encouraged to apply.

All applicants must address each selection criterion detailed in the minimum requirements above with specific and comprehensive information supporting each item. All applications must include the following:

· Cover letter with current position & salary (if applicable) and date available

· Current cv with names and telephone numbers for three referees

· Copy of latest payslip

· At least two letters of recommendation for related experience

Applications must be sent by email to: HR.Kenya@ucglobalprograms.org with the email subject Research Assistant – IKePS by end of day, June 18, 2018