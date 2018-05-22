Various Vacancies in RCMRD, Nairobi, Kenya

The Regional Centre for Mapping of Resources for Development (RCMRD) is an Intergovernmental organization which provides services in surveying, mapping, remote sensing, GIS and ICT to its Member States, partners and clients. It has twenty member States in the Eastern and Southern Africa Region.



Our Mission is to promote sustainable development in the member States through generation, application and dissemination of geo-information and allied ICT services, products and services.

RCMRD wishes to fill the following vacant position:

Geo – IT Technician

GS5

Duties and Responsibilities

The Geo-IT Technician will be responsible for maintaining, designing, developing, enhancing, debugging and implementing geospatial applications (web-based, or standalone), to integrate models and model data into the RCMRD Geoportal, or to deliver data to RCMRDAfrica clients, troubleshooting production problems related to GIS applications and provide technical support and training to the application users.

Reporting to the Director of Technical Services, the Geo-IT Technician will specifically carry out the following functions:-

· Maintaining, designing, developing, enhancing, debugging and implementing geospatial applications (web-based, or standalone), to integrate models and model data into the RCMRD Geoportal, or to deliver data to RCMRD-Africa clients.

· Troubleshooting production problems related to GIS applications.

· Researching, testing, building and coordinating the conversion and/or integration of new components based on client requirements.

· Producing system designs and implementation plans for software components and/or applications.

· Performing rigorous testing of developed applications to ensure required functionality and performance requirements are met as well as ensuring compliance of developed systems with global and internal standards and data interoperability interfaces (e.g. OGC).

· Collecting, documenting and organising requirements (user interface, performance, system constraints, etc).

· Advising RCMRD management on feasibility analysis of potential projects.

· Producing technical documentation for geospatial applications.

· Producing user manuals or other methods of user guidance (e.g. online help), as needed.

· Conducting rigorous testing of tools and applications developed.

· Providing technical assistance to application users.

· Documenting, designing, coding, and testing GIS solutions and GIS applications.

· Engaging in relevant training and outreach activities.

· Participating in knowledge sharing mechanisms such as the RCMRD GIT Community of practice, training activities, as well as internal capacity building and knowledge exchange processes and practices implemented at RCMRD in matters of geospatial application development.

Requirements

· A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree with emphasis in GIS and computer science or equivalent professional working experience.

· Minimum 3 years’ experience in Geospatial Analysis (GA) and GIS software.

· Proficient in the use of ArcGIS for desktop and server, open source GIS packages and corresponding developer tools.

· Proficient in the development and use of scripts (Python and other relevant languages).

· Proficient in the use of multiple data formats (shape files, image files, etc).

· Proficient working in a Windows operating system environment.

· A geospatial analyst background or similar work experience is desired.

· Computer programming expertise, preferably with multiple development and client platforms and object-oriented programming languages.

· Experienced in developing web mapping application using Open Sources Software/Libraries

· Experience with database management systems and using Structured Query Language e.g. PostgresSQL and SQL Server

· Experience in mobile application development is an asset

Contract duration: Two (2) years renewable.

Remuneration

Salary Scale: The salary for the above position is consolidated and is in the range of:

GS5: Ksh. 713, 807 by Ksh. 35,315 to ksh 1, 031, 648 p.a.

Entry point for the position will be determined by qualifications and experience.

Benefits: These include, housing allowance, transport allowance, contributory provident fund with both parties contributing 7% of monthly basic salary towards the fund, 10% gratuity of annual basic salary based on successful completion of the contract and a staff contributory group medical scheme to a maximum of five (5) family members.









Data Marketing Technician

GS5

Reporting to the Geospatial Data Officer, the Data Marketing Technician will be responsible for data identification, marketing and selling.

Duties and responsibilities

· Marketing the organisation’s products to new clients;

· Data identification and selling;

· Assisting in development of applications and value added products;

· Regularly assessing the availability of new data and products;

· Downloading data from different sources;

· Recording client requirements;

· Liaising with Finance Division in preparing quotations, pricing and payments;

· Handling clients and visitors seeking information on data types, need and application; and

· Any other duties assigned by the Supervisor.

Qualifications and experience

· Bachelor’s degree in Geomatics, Remote Sensing, GIS, Geography, Environmental Science or a related field;

· Applicants should possess proven experience in marketing of geospatial data; and

· Three (3) years of experience in Geo-information applications.

Clerk of Works

Reporting to the Project Management Team, the Clerk of Works will be responsible for daily supervision of the RCMRD Complex construction.

Duties and responsibilities

· Prepare and participate at site hand over and supervision of site organization;

· Daily supervision of Works;

· Understand and coordinate with project manager on Administration of Building Contract, in accordance to Federation Internationale des Ingenieurs-Conseil ( FIDIC ) Red Book -Conditions of Contract for Construction For Building and Engineering works designed by the Employer (2017);

· Attend and present COW weekly reports at regular site inspections and site meetings;

· Ensure implementation of Site instructions;

· Ensure that quality materials are used during construction;

· Ensure that construction requirement and regulations including permits, safety, insurance etc are adhered to

· Review Weekly construction project program and report to Project Manager;

· Participate at all inspections and testing of the works;

· Preparing a schedule of defects to be made good at the end of the defects liability period;

· Participate in Commissioning and Handover of the project; and

· Any other duties assigned by the Supervisor.

Qualifications and experience

· Minimum Qualification of KNEC ( HND ) in any of the following Architecture, Quantity Surveying, Civil engineering, Construction management;

· Registered with National Construction Authority as supervisor;

· Have at least 5 years’ experience in dealing with projects of similar magnitude, value and scope;

· Proficiency in site layout, grading, utility design, erosion control, regulatory approvals etc

Required skills

· Evidence of excellent technical capacity to ensure quality production.

· Project management and supervision skills

· Strong communication and interpersonal skills

· Ability to maintain an overview of entire projects while continuing to attend to detailed technicalities

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills

· Negotiating, supervisory and leadership skills

Applicants will be required to submit the following in their application:

· A Comprehensive Curriculum Vitae

· Membership of a professional Body ( Architecture, Quantity Surveying, Engineering )

· Valid Tax Compliance Certificate

· Two reference from Registered Architects.

Contract duration: One (1) year.

Construction drawing and other information may be obtained from the company website www.rcmrd.org

Remuneration

Salary Scale: The salary for the above position is consolidated at Kshs. 60,000 per month.

Interested candidates, who should be citizens of Kenya, should submit their applications, along with a detailed Curriculum Vitae as well as copies of relevant certificates and testimonials to:

Director General,

Regional Centre for Mapping of Resources for Development,

P.O Box 632, 00618, Roysambu, Kasarani,

Nairobi

Via e-mail: jobs@rcmrd.org so as to be received not later than 15th June, 2018.

RCMRD is an equal opportunity employer. Applications from suitably qualified female candidates and persons with disabilities are particularly encouraged.