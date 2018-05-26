Rogue KURA roads contractors left a huge open ditch and it swallowed a whole vehicle, Jesus Christ (VIDEO).

, , , , , 07:19

Saturday, May 26, 2018 - Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has been giving contracts to rogue contractors who don’t care about the welfare of Kenyans.

They only care about their stomachs.

This video shows a huge and dangerous open ditch that was left in a road that was constructed by KURA.

It swallowed a whole vehicle.

Nyakundi shared the video saying,

The reason why I'm proposing that Uhuru resigns to avert a people-driven revolution, is because of such nonsense. @KURARoads and their briefcase contractors leave an open ditch which swallows a vehicle whole. If this doesn't make you angry enough to protest on 31st, you're sick!”.

Watch video.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Our tips on Real Madrid v Liverpool Champions League final clash - Don’t miss this opportunity to make money.

Friday, May 25, 2018 - All eyes will be on   the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev  on Saturday  as two European titans face-off for the hol...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno