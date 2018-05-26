Rogue KURA roads contractors left a huge open ditch and it swallowed a whole vehicle, Jesus Christ (VIDEO).

Saturday, May 26, 2018

- Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has been giving contracts to rogue contractors who don’t care about the welfare of Kenyans.





They only care about their stomachs.





This video shows a huge and dangerous open ditch that was left in a road that was constructed by KURA.





It swallowed a whole vehicle.





Nyakundi shared the video saying,





“ The reason why I'm proposing that Uhuru resigns to avert a people-driven revolution, is because of such nonsense. @KURARoads and their briefcase contractors leave an open ditch which swallows a vehicle whole. If this doesn't make you angry enough to protest on 31st, you're sick!”.





Watch video.





The reason why I'm proposing that Uhuru resigns to avert a people-driven revolution, is because of such nonsense. @KURARoads and their briefcase contractors leave an open ditch which swallows a vehicle whole. If this doesn't make you angry enough to protest on 31st, you're sick! pic.twitter.com/IWFifR99Pl May 26, 2018