Massive Recruitment by KSH, Kenya

Stores Manager



Kisumu Specialists Hospital is seeking to employ an organized and detail-oriented Store Manager to manage all of the operations relating to our stocks and commodities. In this position, you’ll play a key role in the proper care and maintenance of our stock, including ordering, receiving, and managing inventory.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Maintain receipts, records, and withdrawals of the stock

· Maintain an inventory of the supplies in stock, restocking levels

· Maintain an inventory of short expiry items

· Receive, unload, and shelve supplies

· Perform other stock-related duties, including returning, packing, repacking, pricing, and labeling supplies

· Inspect deliveries for damage or discrepancies and report those to accounting for reimbursements and record keeping

· Rotate stock and coordinate the disposal of surpluses

· Ensure adequate record keeping and manage all documentation to confirm proper stock levels and maintain inventory control

· Coordinate the handling of freight, the movement of equipment, and necessary minor repairs

Requirements

· Certificate in Procurement, storekeeping or related field from a recognized institution

· Knowledge of proper bookkeeping and inventory management

· Familiarity with standard concepts and best practices in a commodity management

· Analytical mind with ability to make accurate mathematical computations

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills

· Competencies in data entry, analysis, and management

· Keen attention to detail and ability to effectively manage time

· Ability to safely and legally operate a forklift

· Skills to operate common office equipment

· Experience of working in a hospital environment or with healthcare management organizations in storekeeping, inventory control, or record keeping will be an advantage









Receptionist

The successful applicant should have a pleasant personality, ensures the front desk welcomes guests positively, and executes all administrative tasks to the highest quality standards so as to meet the clients and hospital’s expectation and standards. He/She should also be able to deal with emergencies in a timely and effective manner, while streamlining office operations. This role will require working in shifts, so flexibility is a plus.

Responsibilities

· Greet and welcome visitors and clients as soon as they arrive at the reception

· Direct visitors and clients to the appropriate person and office

· Answer, screen and forward incoming phone calls

· Ensure reception area is tidy and presentable, with all necessary stationery and material (e.g. pens, forms and brochures)

· Provide basic and accurate information in-person and via phone/email

· Maintain office security by following safety procedures and controlling access via the reception desk

· Maintains telecommunication system by following manufacturer’s instructions for phone and console operation

· Maintains continuity among work teams by documenting and communicating actions, irregularities, and continuing needs

· Order front office supplies and keep inventory of stock

· Update calendars and schedule client-doctor appointments

· Notify corporate clients on patient arrivals and admissions/ discharges

· Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed

· Perform other clerical receptionist duties such as filing, photocopying, transcribing and faxing

Requirements

· Proven work experience as a Receptionist, Front Office Representative or similar role

· Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

· Hands-on experience with office equipment (e.g. fax machines and printers)

· Professional attitude and appearance

· Solid written and verbal communication skills

· Ability to be resourceful and proactive when issues arise

· Excellent organisational skills

· Multitasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks

· Customer service attitude

· Certificate in relevant courses

· Front office experience using hospital HMIS systems and SMART appliances will be an added advantage









Clinical Nurse Instructor

Kisumu Specialists Hospital is seeking to employ a Clinical Nurse Instructor.

Responsibilities

The successful candidate will be responsible for imparting knowledge, skills and best practice to nursing staff at Kisumu Specialists Hospital by means of demonstrating and developing the competencies required to meet the care needs of all categories of patients in the hospital.

Requirements

· Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from a recognized university

· Formal post-basic qualification in clinical teaching

· Certification in ACLS and ATLS

· Master of Science in nursing will be added advantage

· At least 3 years experience in a similar position in a busy hospital.

· Valid Kenyan nursing practice license

· Excellent PR and communication skills.

· Proficiency in Microsoft office packages.









Medical Officer

Job Description

The Kisumu Specialists Hospital is seeking to recruit a dynamic individual with passion, good intellectual breadth and clinical acumen to add to its existing clinical services.

The officer will report to the Chief Executive Officer/Medical Director, he/she will be responsible for providing consultations and quality clinical care to patients in the out -patient department as well as in-patient department under the direction of the relevant specialists.

Responsibilities

· Provide care to out-patient clients while observing procedures and protocols under the guidance of the relevant specialists.

· Respond to medical emergencies that arise in the out-patient and in-patient departments.

· Discuss test results, prescribed procedures and treatment with patients and parents/guardians.

· Ensure all necessary documentations relating to the care of the patients are done accurately and timely.

Qualifications

· MBChB from a recognized University

· At least one- year working experience

· Must be Registered/Licensed by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board .

· Competency in emergency procedures and certifications e.g. ACLS, ATLS, EPLS, ETAT will be an added advantage.

· Excellent public relations and communication skills.

Terms and Remuneration

· The successful applicant will be offered a one year contract renewable on performance.

· An attractive remuneration package will be offered.









Physiotherapist

Job Description

The successful candidate will be reporting to the Medical Director, he/she shall provide high quality physiotherapy services to both our inpatient clients and those seeking specific physiotherapy services as an outpatient.

Responsibilities

· Participate in the design of the new activity and capacity build for physiotherapy services in the institution

· Participate in the daily ward round with the medical teams and specialists

· Sensitize the medical staff on physiotherapy services offered in the facility

· Identify clients in need of physiotherapy services and share the same with the specialists

· Set up protocols for physiotherapy services

· Maintain up-to-date evolution and progress notes for all clients undergoing physiotherapy

· Ensure reporting on all activities (qualitative and quantitative reporting)

· Maintain work areas clean and secure and ensure a good maintenance of material at disposal;

· Demonstrate an ethic and professional practice

· Demonstrate willingness to improve professional competences and abilities to increase care quality.

· Report to his/her supervisor on activities and challenges faced and to participate in the review of physiotherapy services

· Ensure confidentiality of both the identity and treatment progression of all clients.

Requirements

· Diploma in physiotherapy from a recognized training institution

· Registration with a competent professional body

· Minimum of one year experience post qualification

· Familiarity with standard concepts and best practices in a hospital environment

· Familiarity with hospital based physiotherapy and rehabilitation equipment





Cashier

Responsibilities

· Handle cash transactions, billing and collections from customers using hospital management system

· Processing admission pre-authorisations for corporate clients

· Presenting clients with finalised hospitalization bills

· Issue receipts, refunds and change

· Maintain cash security by adhering to internal controls and protecting the organization by keeping information confidential

· Make sales referrals

· Warmly receive, greet and listen to customers seeking their services

· Maintain clean desk policy and tidy working environment

· Securely keep reports of transactions and present timely and proper handing over reports

· Pleasantly deal with customers to ensure satisfaction and retention of clients

· Any other duty assigned

Requirements

· High school graduate with CPA1 qualifications or its equivalent

· Proven working experience in retail cashier or sales

· Basic PC knowledge and familiarity with electronic equipment such as cash register, scanners, money counters, Visa machines and other e-payment modalities

· Familiarity with electronic hospital management systems

· Strong communication and time management skills

· Customer satisfaction-oriented individual with excellent interpersonal skills and team player

· Attention to detail and strong numerical skills

· Sales skills

· Experience of working as a cashier in a hospital environment will be an added advantage

How to Apply

If you believe that you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the relevant criteria for this position, then please submit your application letter, attach your CV, certificates and letters of referee hrksmspecialistshospital@gmail.com NOT LATER THAN 25TH MAY 2018