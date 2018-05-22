Executive Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Job Title:

Executive Assistant

Reporting to: Director

Gross Salary: 50k – 60k

Location: Nairobi

Our client is a medium sized hotel and conferencing facility in Nairobi.

They would like to hire an Executive Assistant to provide support to the Director.

Responsibilities

· Maintain the Director’s diary and personal obligations

· Manage day-to-day administrative activities of the Director’s office by setting and monitoring schedules, organizing the incoming flow of work and following-up to ensure timely responses.

· Receives visitors on behalf of the Director, using discretion as to who should be seen immediately or redirected to other offices.

· Receives and prioritizes Director’s correspondence and takes action.

· Act as a liaison between the Director office and all parties both internal and external

· Manage the communication in and out of the Director’s office

· Attend board meetings and other company meetings at the invite of the Director to track and manage agreed deliverables

· Produce all necessary documents, briefing papers, reports and presentations for the Director

· Represent the Director in Staff meetings or Client meetings when required

· Conduct relevant market research to gain in depth knowledge of the industry trends in order to support new business prospects

· Manage the corporate communications on behalf of the Director

· Arrange travel schedule and prompt reservations for Director

· Organize for all seminars, Board meetings and discussions for the Director

· Oversee the management of all contractual engagements with clients, partners and other stakeholders

· Any other duty assigned by the Director.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and related fields

· At least 3 years’ experience in a similar position

· Proficient knowledge of Microsoft applications

· Good command of English & Kiswahili – written and spoken.

· Highly confidential

· Good communication and command of English Kiswahili -written and spoken

· Ability to adapt to different work environments

· Attentive to details/thorough etc

· Excellent organizational and coordination skills

· Ability to interact with high level individual personalities

· Strong sense of initiative

· Good problem solving & time management skills

· Culturally sensitive and ability to adapt easily

How to Apply

Please only send your CV quoting the job title in the email subject (Executive Assistant) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 30th May, 2017.

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.