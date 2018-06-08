Career Opportunities in Rongo University, Kenya

Assistant Registrar



Scale RU 12

The job holder will be responsible to the Vice Chancellor for the efficient and effective running of the Department including linking the Office of the Vice Chancellor to the other departments within the University for Smoothness of operations and organizational synergy.

Responsibilities

· Personal Assistant to the Vice Chancellor

· Co-ordination of the Vice Chancellor’s itinerary

· Performing administrative functions in the vice chancellors’ office

· Liaising with various organizations and government agencies on behalf of the Vice Chancellor.

· Drafting of, and responding to correspondence for, or on behalf of the Vice Chancellor

· Preparation of annual budgetary estimates for the Office of the Vice Chancellor

· Preparation and Drafting of reports for the Vice Chancellor

· Supervision of staff working in the Vice Chancellor’s office.

· Liaising with other Divisions, sections and departments within the university on matters pertaining to the Vice Chancellor’s office

· Any other duty as may be assigned by the Vice Chancellor

Requirements

· Bachelors degree from a recognized university

· Masters degree in Management, Information Studies, Communications, IT, Education, Public Administration or related area

· At least five years’ experience in university administration with at least three years as an Administrator in a VC, DVC, Principal, Dean or Director’s office

· Certified Public Secretary (CPSI) or training in Human Resource Management

· Training in ICT and PowerPoint presentation skills

· Evidence of attending managerial seminars will be added advantage





Corporate Communications Officer

Scale RU 12

Roles

· Drafting of speeches for University functions.

· Liaising with Media house to correct image of the University from reports sent to them from various sources.

· Protocol matters in the university

· Preparing weekly analysis of public opinion and conveying to management when necessary.

· Liaising with office of the officer in charge of marketing in regard to exhibitions and shows to ensure their effectiveness.

· Advice Management on communication problems and techniques needed to protect, improve and preserve the image of the University.

· Managing guest relations, itinerary and hospitality services for visitors on official visit to the University.

· Supervision of Staff in the Public Relations Office

· Managing administrative duties in the section.

· To prepare periodic Publications aimed at marketing the University in liaison with the officer in charge of marketing.

· To liaise with ICT on the information posted on the University website to ensure they are current and relevant.

· Any other role that may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements

· Bachelors degree in mass communication, media studies, public relations, social sciences or equivalent

· Masters degree in mass communication, media studies, public relations or equivalent

· Computer Literacy

· Ten years of relevant work experience in a busy organization

· Must be registered by PRSK or MSK









Digital Communications Assistant

Scale RU 7

The job holder will be responsible to the Vice Chancellor and the Corporate Communications Officer for building the online community, administer and manage Rongo University social media channels.

Responsibilities

· Build RU’s social media presence on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other popular chat applications;

· Monitor social media and update accordingly, provide coverage of events (write articles, photos, etc of University events and functions);

· Ensure quality control of social media content;

· Participate in the development and implementation of a social media content strategy and management to increase webometric ranking of the University;

· Solicit for academic publications and conference/seminar attendance information from the teaching staff and upload them on the University website/repository

· Assist in the coordination of RU events and upload such events on the online platform instantly;

· Participate in the development and implementation of a social media marketing plan in collaboration with the marketing office;

· Build online reviews and reputation of Rongo University in collaboration with the marketing office;

· Monitor trends in social media tools, applications, channels, designs and strategy;

· Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time by the Vice Chancellor.

Qualifications

· A Diploma in Communications, Public Relations, Journalism or equivalent from a recognized institution.

· Be able to demonstrate evidence of creativity in social media (providing links to profiles

· will be an added advantage).

· Be proficient in Computer Applications (MS Office, etc);

· Display in-depth knowledge and demonstrable understanding of social media platforms,

· webometrics, search engine optimization techniques, their respective participants (Face book, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, etc

How to Apply

For each of these positions, ten (10) copies of application should be submitted together with copies of updated curriculum vitae giving details of applicant’s age, marital status, academic and professional qualifications, work experience, present position and salary, telephone contact, name and address of three (3) referees, plus copies of certificates and testimonials.

The reference number of the position applied for MUST be indicated on the application letter and on the envelope.

Applications should be addressed to:

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor

Administration, Finance and Planning

Rongo University

P.O. Box 103-40404

RONGO

so as to reach him on or before 8th June, 2018.

Applicants are advised to contact their referees and request them to send reference letters to the above address on sealed envelopes not later than 8 th June, 2018. Late applications will not be considered.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Rongo University is an equal opportunity employer. Persons with disability and those of female gender are encouraged to apply.