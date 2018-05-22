Accounts Assistant Job in Kenya

Career management Centre is recruiting an

Accounts Assistant

one of our clients in Nyeri; a leading hotel in the region.





Salary: 25,000

Location: Nyeri

This position will be reporting to the Hotel Manager

We are looking for reliable accountant whose main role is to prepare and maintain financial records as well as cash handling.

Duties and Responsibilities:

· Ensure books of account are up to date on Real-time basis

· Prepare accurate Bank reconciliations on a daily basis

· Ensure all statutory returns are filed within deadlines.

· Ensure Individual Balance Score Card Weightage is achieved

· Receiving and Posting of Invoices after ensuring accuracy.

· Preparing Payments after reconciliations and ensuring all documents are in order.

· Preparing and filing of Statutory returns within deadlines

· Participate in Stock take at regular intervals

· Other tasks as may be assigned by the management

Qualifications for the Accountant Job

· CPA part 2

· 2 – 3 years’ experience as an accounts assistant

How to Apply

Send your applications to jobs@careermanagementcentre.com by 28th May, 2018.

Indicate the position title in the email subject

Career Management Centre is an equal opportunity Employer and does not discriminate the Interviewee on the basis of race, Gender, Sex and religious affiliation.