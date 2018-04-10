You will not succeed UHURU in 2022, KIKUYUS will betray you and we will have a clean election - ODM MP assures RUTO

Tuesday April 10, 2018 - A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MP has told Deputy President William Ruto to stop bragging how he will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

According to the Jubilee Party lineup, Ruto is number one heir of President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 but according to ODM MPs, this might be a dream.

Speaking on Sunday, Kisumu Central MP, Fred Ouda, said the fact that Ruto is serving his second term as the country's second in command does…

