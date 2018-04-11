You have joined hyenas like UHURU and RUTO in Jubilee, leave NASA to us - WETANGULA tells RAILA ODINGA

Wednesday April 11, 2018 - Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has responded to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, after the latter asked him to stop mudslinging his name.

Since the famous handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Wetangula has been insulting Raila calling him a greedy hyena.

But on Tuesday, Raila Odinga told Wetangula to stop abusing him or face the music.

However, in a fast rejoinder, Wetangula called on Raila to…

