You guys, don’t underrate ALFRED MUTUA! See him campaigning in Nyeri, 2022 looks bright for him (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his Maendeleo Chap Chap party shouldn’t be underrated.





He was recently in Nyeri County for an official visit and he took to the streets to test his political muscle.





There was a sizeable crowd that turned up to listen to him,





The vocal Machakos Governor has already declared interest in vying for the Presidency.





Under-rate Mutua at...



