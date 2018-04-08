You are a political lily wily! MIGUNA tells BABU OWINO despite showing him support when he was detained at JKIA

Sunday April 8, 2018

-

Deported lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has attacked Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, after meeting with Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria.





On Thursday , Babu posted a photo of him and Moses Kuria and an unidentified female having a good time.





But according to Miguna Miguna, Babu did wrong by meeting with Kuria who is among the Jubilee Government oppressors.





Miguna warned Babu that…



