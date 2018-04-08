You are a political lily wily! MIGUNA tells BABU OWINO despite showing him support when he was detained at JKIA

, 14:59

Sunday April 8, 2018 - Deported lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has attacked Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, after meeting with Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria.


On Thursday, Babu posted a photo of him and Moses Kuria and an unidentified female having a good time.

But according to Miguna Miguna, Babu did wrong by meeting with Kuria who is among the Jubilee Government oppressors.

Miguna warned Babu that…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Get that life you have always dreamt about.

On Wednesday, over 15, 837 Kenyans doubled their money instantly in the X2 WEDNESDAY PROMOTION This Friday promises to be even better!...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno