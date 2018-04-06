You are cursed and should go for cleansing - Primitive KIKUYU MAN goes hard on Githurai Matatu driver who helped a LADY give birth.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics 05:33
Friday, April 6, 2018 - This primitive Kikuyu man claims that it’s a curse for a man to help a woman give birth.
He was reacting to the viral story of that Githurai 44 driver who helped a woman in labour give birth inside a matatu.
He claims that according to the Kikuyu culture, this shouldn’t happen and it’s a curse.
See what this Kikuyu guy posted and angered many people.
