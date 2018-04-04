You are a convict and it is immoral for you to attack ODUNGA and other Judges - OTIENDE AMOLLO tells MATIANGI

Wednesday April 4, 2018

- Rarieda MP, Otiende Omollo, has launched a scathing attack at Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, for castigating the Judiciary.





When he appeared before a Parliamentary Committee on Tuesday , Matiangi said some evil Judges are colluding with members of the evil society and the opposition in frustrating the Executive.





However, according to Omollo, Matiang’i’s sentiments are unfortunate and…



