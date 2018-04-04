You are a convict and it is immoral for you to attack ODUNGA and other Judges - OTIENDE AMOLLO tells MATIANGI

, 15:52

Wednesday April 4, 2018 - Rarieda MP, Otiende Omollo, has launched a scathing attack at Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, for castigating the Judiciary.

When he appeared before a Parliamentary Committee on Tuesday, Matiangi said some evil Judges are colluding with members of the evil society and the opposition in frustrating the Executive.

However, according to Omollo, Matiang’i’s sentiments are unfortunate and…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

The easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA

Everyone needs money in a hurry from time to time. While quick cash won’t make you rich, it  can   help you get out of a messy situat...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno