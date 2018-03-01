Yaani young LADIES are still allowing MEN to photograph them during S3X? This is WINNIE from Moi University (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, April 3, 2018 - Despite many ladies being exposed online by their jilted lovers, there are still gullible ladies who are allowing men to photograph them during s3x.





This lady called Winnie from Moi University was humiliated by a jilted lover who shared photos of their s3x escapades online.





She was dressing after being given a serious ‘thrashing’.





Ladies, be careful with men during s3x.





This is...



