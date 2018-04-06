Why lie? The truth is we hate RUTO badly and we will not vote for him and so will KIKUYUs! He will not be President

19:02

Friday April 6, 2018 - Homa Bay MP, Peter Kaluma, has told Deputy President William Ruto to forget Nyanza and Central Kenya in his bid for the Presidency in 2022.


In a post on social media, Kaluma said the two regions hate Ruto with a passion because of being corrupt, disrespectful and utterly tribal.

The ODM MP argued that voters from Central Kenya were yet to forgive the DP and therefore may consider voting for a different political jamboree.

On the...

