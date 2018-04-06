Why lie? The truth is we hate RUTO badly and we will not vote for him and so will KIKUYUs! He will not be President

Why lie? The truth is we hate RUTO badly and we will not vote for him and so will KIKUYUs! He will not be PresidentNews 19:02
Friday April 6, 2018 - Homa Bay MP, Peter Kaluma, has told Deputy President William Ruto to forget Nyanza and Central Kenya in his bid for the Presidency in 2022.
In a post on social media, Kaluma said the two regions hate Ruto with a passion because of being corrupt, disrespectful and utterly tribal.
The ODM MP argued that voters from Central Kenya were yet to forgive the DP and therefore may consider voting for a different political jamboree.
On the...
