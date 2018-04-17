Whose daughter is this? She let this guy grab her ‘twins’ in this shocking photo shoot (LOOK)

, , , , 14:18


Tuesday, April 17, 2018 - Kenyan teens have been on the receiving lately for sharing nasty photos on social media.

Concerned Kenyans took to social media under the hashtag #IfikieWazazi and circulated some of their photos in a bid to inform parents what their kids are up.

While the authorities have started cracking the whip including arresting some of the photographers involved, it seems these youngings are picking up this ‘tabia mbaya’ from their older siblings like this photo going viral on social media attests.

It is monkey see monkey do.

This is…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

GOOD NEWS! There is an easier way to play from your phone, have you seen this?

Get 1xBet in your pocket right now! This is the easiest way to play and win! Download the official 1xBet app for iOS and Androi...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno