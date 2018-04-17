Whose daughter is this? She let this guy grab her ‘twins’ in this shocking photo shoot (LOOK)

Tuesday, April 17, 2018 - Kenyan teens have been on the receiving lately for sharing nasty photos on social media.





Concerned Kenyans took to social media under the hashtag #IfikieWazazi and circulated some of their photos in a bid to inform parents what their kids are up.





While the authorities have started cracking the whip including arresting some of the photographers involved, it seems these youngings are picking up this ‘tabia mbaya’ from their older siblings like this photo going viral on social media attests.





It is monkey see monkey do.





This is…



