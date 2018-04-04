Who is this lucky guy caught kissing S3XY NTV’s Teen Republic host TRACY WANJIRU? PHOTOs

Wednesday, April 04, 2018 - Tracy Wanjiru, is arguably the hottest TV girl in Kenya right now.

The current host of NTV’s popular weekend show, Teen Republic, has however broken hearts of men by flaunting the lucky guy in her life.

She shared photos of her boyfriend - some guy called Michael Kebedem, on social media leaving mafisi cursing.

The two were getting cozy and didn’t shy away from PDA.

