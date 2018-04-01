Where is KRA? See this SPONSOR who was throwing money to Slay Queens like ‘Githeri’ in a Nairobi club (VIDEO)

, , , , 05:01

Monday, April 9, 2018 - While some of you complain of harsh economic times, there are Kenyans who are living large out there.

To them, money is not a problem.

The problem is how to spend it.

This sponsor was caught on camera throwing money to slay queens like Githeri in a Nairobi Club.

What does this man do for a living?

Watch video as he showers slay queens with money.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Get that life you have always dreamt about.

On Wednesday, over 15, 837 Kenyans doubled their money instantly in the X2 WEDNESDAY PROMOTION This Friday promises to be even better!...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno