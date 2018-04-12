WETANGULA is a liar and a nincompoop, nobody like him in NASA, that is why we ejected him – ODM reveals his lies

, 14:31

Thursday April 12, 2018 - Alego Usoga MP, Samul Atandi, has described Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, as the biggest liar saying he doesn’t deserve to hold any public office.

In an interview with a local radio station on Thursday, Atandi said Wetangula has been lying to Kenyans that NASA leader, Raila Odinga, planned his ouster as Senate Minority Leader.

In his rejoinder, Atandi said Raila Odinga does not…

