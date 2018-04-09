WETANGULA has always been irrelevant and inconsequential - SIFUNA says after dumping RAILA ODINGA

Monday April 9, 2018

- An ODM official has dismissed Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula’s move to dump NASA leader, Raila Odinga, as inconsequential.





Speaking yesterday, ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, said Wetangula has always been irrelevant and inconsequential and his exit from NASA will not affect the coalition whatsoever.





He accused Wetangula of being a broker, trying to sell the...



