WETANGULA finally parts ways with RAILA - I will never ever support or be in the same camp with RAILA ODINGA

Sunday April 8, 2018

- Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, finally made good his threat to divorce NASA leader, Raila Odinga.





This is after he was acrimoniously ejected from the Senate leadership by Raila Odinga-led ODM Party.





Speaking in Bungoma, Wetangula publicly announced that he had cut links with Raila and going forward, he will never ever support or be in the same camp as Raila.





“For my friend Raila, I have no vendetta with you, but my journey with you is over.”





“Now I am on my own journey,” Wetangula said during an...



