WETANGULA deserved the ouster by NASA led by ORENGO, he was a nincompoop and too rude - Murang’a Senator says

Thursday April 5, 2018 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kangata, has congratulated ODM Senators for ousting Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, as Senate Minority Leader and replacing him with Siaya Senator, Jimmy Orengo.





Speaking in Kigumo, Murang’a County’ on Thursday , Kangata said Wetangula deserved to be replaced with Orengo saying that he was the loudest in insulting President Uhuru Kenyatta during the campaigns.





The humble Senator noted that Wetangula, who is one of the NASA co-principals together with Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi, is the…



