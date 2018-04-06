We have not abandoned CHRIS MSANDO’s wife, EVA! We are doing something about her poor status – IEBC assures Kenyans

We have not abandoned CHRIS MSANDO’s wife, EVA! We are doing something about her poor status – IEBC assures KenyansNews, Politics 07:43
Friday April 6,2018 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed reports that the commission has abandoned the family of slain IEBC ICT Manager, Chris Msando, who was assassinated a week before the August 8th, 2017 presidential elections.
In a statement to Kenyans, IEBC said that it is doing everything it can do to help Msando’s family.
This after it emerged that Musando‘s wife, Eva Buyu, had written a letter to Kisumu Governor, Prof Anyang Nyongo, begging for a job so that he can feed and educate her children.
IEBC says it…
Page 1 2