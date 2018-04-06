We have not abandoned CHRIS MSANDO’s wife, EVA! We are doing something about her poor status – IEBC assures Kenyans

Friday April 6,2018

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed reports that the commission has abandoned the family of slain IEBC ICT Manager, Chris Msando, who was assassinated a week before the August 8th, 2017 presidential elections.





In a statement to Kenyans, IEBC said that it is doing everything it can do to help Msando’s family.





This after it emerged that Musando‘s wife, Eva Buyu, had written a letter to Kisumu Governor, Prof Anyang Nyongo, begging for a job so that he can feed and educate her children.





IEBC says it…



