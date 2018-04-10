We are going to destroy MIGUNA and bring him down before he destroys Baba - RAILA’s foot soldiers now swear

Tuesday April 10, 2018 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s foot soldiers in Luo Nyanza have declared war on the so called NRM General, Miguna Miguna, vowing to bring him down for good.


This is after Miguna vowed to fight Raila Odinga after he shook hands with President Uhuru Kenyatta and joined Jubilee.

Speaking yesterday, Migori Governor Okoth Obado, Nyatike MP, Tom Odege, and Muhoroni legislator, Onyango K'Oyoo, threatened to destroy Miguna if he...

