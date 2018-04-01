We are going to change the Constitution and install RAILA as Prime Minister whether you like it or not - ODM tells RUTO

We are going to change the Constitution and install RAILA as Prime Minister whether you like it or not - ODM tells RUTONews, Politics 07:53
- Leaders allied to Raila Odinga-led ODM Party have warned Deputy President William Ruto to keep off reforms in the country.
Speaking yesterday, ODM leaders led by Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and MPs Samuel Atandi (Alego), Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), Caleb Amisi (Saboti) and Florence Mutua (Busia) said amending the Constitution was inevitable.
This is after Ruto opposed the amendment to the Constitution to create a...
Page 1 2