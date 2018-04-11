WAVINYA NDETI claims ALFRED MUTUA was surveying her home, He wants to kill me (FULL STATEMENT)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 09:14
Wednesday, April 11, 2018 - Here’s a statement from Wavinya Ndeti claiming her life is in danger.
She claims that Alfred Mutua wants to kill her.
My Dad (100 years old) was shot just 2 days before I launched my Gubernatorial bid in 2013.
The day I served Mutua with court papers for my petition in 2013, my neighbours Range Rover which was similar to mine, was shot as they entered our gate.
In early 2017 my…
