Watch Prophet of God SHEPHERD BUSHIRI resurrect a dead boy using God’s power, Kenyans, be ready for April 17th, He’s coming (VIDEO)

...young one was dead.





Some people keep attacking Prophet Bushiri but God continues to manifest Himself through the miracles he performs in his mega crusades.





Prophet Bushiri will be in Kenya for a 3 day healing and miracle crusade at Kasarani Indoor Arena from 17th to 19 April.





Kenyans should turn up in large numbers expecting miracles and healing.





Here’s a video of God’s Prophet Shepherd Bushiri raising a young boy from the dead.





The Kenyan DAILY POST