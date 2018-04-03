Was MIGUNA MIGUNA injected with toxic substances by NIS at JKIA when he was deported to Dubai? Here is the truth

Tuesday April 3, 2018 -

Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has finally clarified about whether deported lawyer, Miguna Miguna, was drugged when he was deported to Dubai.





Appearing before a Parliamentary Committee on Security on Tuesday, Matiangi said he is not aware of such claims that lawyer Miguna Miguna was drugged and forced into a Dubai bound plane at the Jomo Kenyatta International airport last Wednesday .





“I don't know whether Miguna was drugged.”





“I am…



