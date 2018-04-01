WAMWERE reveals who he will vote for President in 2022 and upsets some people! KIKUYUs don’t owe RUTO anything

- Former Subukia MP, Koigi wa Wamwere, has declared that he will not support Deputy President William Ruto for President in 2022.





Speaking yesterday, Wamwere claimed that Ruto is not qualified to become the next President of Kenya after Uhuru Kenyatta and provided several reasons why he believes that is the case.





He cited lack of integrity and commitment to the democratic process, failure to end the graft menace and negative ethnicity, and use of Government projects to seek votes as some of the reasons why he will not vote for Ruto in 2022.





“The next President must be an individual who...



