WAITITU explains why he doesn’t trust RAILA ODINGA even after handshake with UHURU at Harambee House 3 weeks ago

Friday April 6, 2018

- Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, has explained why he doesn’t trust National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.





When President Uhuru Kenyatta agreed to work with Raila Odinga last month, Waititu was among few Kikuyu community leaders who warned Uhuru against the alliance with the son of Jaramogi.





But speaking on Friday , Waititu said when he worked with Odinga as the then Prime Minister and he…



